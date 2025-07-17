'No illusions' any more regarding relations with West, Russia’s Medvedev says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia learned an important lesson from Potsdam and no longer harbors any illusions regarding relations with the West, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

"The Potsdam Conference taught us that relations with the West should not be based on illusions. The West’s treacherous nature and its warped and very outdated sense of superiority are still evident," Medvedev noted. "The Potsdam Conference was an important history lesson for us," he added.

He was commenting on the idea that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s former allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.



