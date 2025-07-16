MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. NATO members are not united in their desire to finance the US military-industrial complex, as evidenced by the refusal of some European nations to purchase American weapons for the Kiev regime. The number of such dissenters may serve as an indicator of a split within NATO, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the RANEPA Institute of Law and National Security and a senior researcher at the Latin America Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

Politico citing sources reported that France does not intend to transfer US weapons to Ukraine, an initiative to be funded by European countries, because President Emmanuel Macron has long stood for the Europeans encouraging their own defense production by purchasing weapons from European manufacturers.

"There is a tendency for an intra-NATO split on the track of military-technical cooperation, and the marker of this process will be the number of the European leaders who will oppose the Trump administration's line of lobbying the American military-industrial complex," Stepanov told TASS.

France as a key player in the European military-industrial complex

The expert said that there is now fierce competition for pan-European defense budgets, in which Paris is trying to maintain its partially independent position, taking into account the real capabilities of its own military-industrial complex. According to Stepanov, today France has its own full-fledged military-technical cluster, capable of producing almost the entire modern range of weapons, from barrel-mounted precision artillery to fighters and submarines. At one time, France was one of the key donors to Ukraine, providing high-precision Caesar self-propelled howitzers and French-British-made SCALP cruise missiles.

Stepanov quoted a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report on the global arms market as saying that Paris has significantly strengthened its position in recent years and has become second after the United States with 9.6% of the total global arms market share. This suggests that the French military-industrial complex is the only one in Europe capable of competing with the American military-technical machine. This is why Paris is not interested in losing the position, much less buying the products of its direct competitors.

The expert said that the military-industrial rivalry between Paris and Washington has a long history. In 2021, Australia terminated a $66 billion contract signed with French company Naval Group (then known as DCNS) in 2016 for the construction of 12 Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A ocean-class non-nuclear submarines, the creation of infrastructure for their basing, and technical support and crew training for 50 years. Instead, Canberra said it would create a security partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, AUKUS, under which it received American nuclear submarines.

Also, according to Stepanov, the French military-industrial complex profits from supplies to Ukraine sponsored through specialized EU funds and the coalition of the willing, which provides financing for significant supplies of various types of weapons, where France plays a very significant role. There is also the 800 billion euro Readiness 2030 project (formerly ReArm Europe), for which the key battle is currently underway between the European military-industrial complex and Paris.

The battle for financing and holding positions

The Czech Republic, which also has its own production, is already planning to join the ranks of those who do not want to finance the American military-industrial sector. It is quite possible, according to the expert, that we will hear Poland, which is trying on the role of a regional military-technical hub and a key springboard for building up military potential on the Eastern European flank of NATO. Today, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that Italy does not intend to purchase new weapons from the United States for transfer to Ukraine, primarily because it has "practically no budget capacity to conduct operations of this kind."

Stepanov concludes that France and some other European countries are not interested in paying for American weapons, but they are being dragged into this process. Washington is exerting serious military, political and economic pressure on all European leaders who are inclined to refrain from this format of interaction and payment for the supplies of American military products for Ukraine.

"We are witnessing a bloody division of the European military-industrial pie, a battle for financing and attempts by Paris to maintain relatively controlled positions in some European countries. Whether Macron will be able to maintain these positions or whether he will also join the process of total and irrevocable financing of the American military machine and the promotion of its products to the European market, we will see soon," the expert concludes.