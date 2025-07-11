Russia set to protect its interests in Arctic from other countries' pressure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to defend its interests in the Arctic against vigorous encroachments by other nations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized at a briefing while commenting on France’s newly unveiled "defense strategy" for the region.

"Russia remains firmly committed to safeguarding its interests in the Arctic amid increasingly assertive moves by certain countries," Peskov said.

The French Defense Ministry earlier published its Arctic defense strategy, under which Paris plans to deploy armed forces in the region and strengthen the influence of the EU and NATO. France also intends to invest in specialized technologies to adapt its military equipment to extreme cold conditions.