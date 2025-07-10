Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region kills civilian, leaves another injured

BELGOROD, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a shelling attack on the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, killing a woman and leaving a man injured, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino once again came under Ukrainian fire. The worst thing happened - a civilian was killed. A woman died of injuries on the spot. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the injured man was taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital where he is being treated for injuries to his chest and stomach.

The attack damaged two private houses and a power line. "Emergency services are working on the ground," Gladkov added.