Russia awaiting Ukraine’s proposals for third round of talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for Ukraine to submit its proposals regarding the third round of talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is awaiting Ukraine’s proposals for the third round [of negotiations]. This is supposed to be in Ukraine’s interests because the situation on the ground keeps changing every day. We are advancing [in the special military operation zone]. Ukraine will have to accept the reality that is changing every day," Peskov explained.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour; the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Moscow had given Ukraine a two-part memorandum. According to him, the second part of the document offers several truce options. Medinsky added that Russia would unilaterally hand the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an all-for-all exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 - at least 1,000 individuals on each side. Besides, Russia suggested declaring a ceasefire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents. No date has been set yet for the third round of talks.