Putin and Xi Jinping highlight growth in Russia-China economic cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping noted during a phone conversation that economic cooperation between their countries continues to gain momentum, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters

"Despite certain negative external factors, it was noted that cooperation in the trade and economic sphere is accelerating. Last year, trade turnover once again reached a record high, approaching $245 bln," he stated.

Referring to the "frictions" at the recent G7 summit in Canada, the Russian and Chinese leaders underscored their shared interest in further strengthening cooperation on key issues of the international agenda and coordinating efforts within BRICS, the SCO, the UN, and other international platforms.

Ahead of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for early July, the two heads of state discussed advancing Russian initiatives proposed at last year’s BRICS summit in Kazan. These initiatives include the establishment of a new investment platform aimed at fostering economic growth among BRICS nations and their partners in the Global South. "It was noted that Russian and Chinese experts are in close and continuous contact on this matter," Ushakov said.