Putin says open to speaking with Merz if German chancellor wants to call him

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has not refused contacts with Germany and is ready for interaction if German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants it, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"If the Federal Chancellor wants to call and talk, as I have said many times, we do not refuse any contacts and are always open to them," Putin said.

TASS traditionally organizes a meeting between the president and representatives of news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Last year, the event was held for the eighth time and was attended by media heads from half a dozen countries.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform.

