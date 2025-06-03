Head of Russian House in Berlin says calls to shut it down ignite enmity

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The head of the Russian House in Berlin, Pavel Izvolsky, condemned calls by German politician Roderich Kiesewetter to shutter the organization as inciting hatred and enmity.

"This kind of rhetoric does not help strengthen international dialogue. On the contrary, it increases the atmosphere of distrust, incites hatred and enmity, and undermines the long-standing humanitarian and cultural ties between the people of Russia and Germany," he told TASS.

According to Izvolsky, the Russian House operates in strict compliance with an agreement between the governments of Russia and Germany.

"Our mission is to preserve cultural bridges and develop mutual understanding and trust between people, regardless of the current political situation," he said. "We intend to continue to consistently carry out this mission, despite politically motivated attempts to discredit it."

According to the official, it is not the first time such statements have been made, and the idea is starting to look like an obsession.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Kiesewetter demonstrates a complete ignorance about the subject. He is not familiar with the program of the Russian House, has never visited it and, apparently, does not even want to try to make an objective assessment," he said.

On June 3, Kiesewetter, a member of the German legislature representing the Christian Democratic Party, called for the closure of the Russian House in Berlin and the expulsion of all Russian diplomats from the country. According to the lawmaker, this would be a proportionate response to what he said are the increasing Russian cyberattacks.