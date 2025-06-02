MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Increased defense spending announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is more about making the people at the top of the military-industrial complex rich than the security of the nation, a Russian senator said.

Starmer said earlier in the day that the United Kingdom is increasing its defense spending in order to ensure the combat readiness of its armed forces amid growing tensions in Europe.

"This is about money. They want to take it and put it in the pockets of their friends [in the defense sector]," Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS.