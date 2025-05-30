Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 13 communities in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of May 24-30 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlements of Loknya, Vladimirovka, Belovody and Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region in active offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Stroyevka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations <…> Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Stupochki, Romanovka, Staraya Nikolayevka and Gnatovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Otradnoye and Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations over the past week," it said.

Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks over week

Russian forces delivered five combined and two massive strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, military airfields and a special operations and aviation center in retaliation to Kiev’s large-scale UAV attacks over the week, the ministry reported.

"On May 24-30 of this year, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s large-scale attacks with fixed-wing assault UAVs and rockets of Western manufacture on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered five combined and two massive strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, electronic intelligence and satellite communications centers, a firing position of a US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, a special operations and aviation center of the SBU [Ukraine’s Security Service], anchorages of combat and uncrewed boats, a shelter of an American-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, armament and ammunition depots, production and storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

"The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated military targets of the Kiev regime were struck," the ministry stressed.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery of the Battlegroup North "struck manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two assault centers of special operations forces, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, four tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 46 motor vehicles, 37 field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,495 personnel, two tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, including three American-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 83 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 19 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,615 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,615 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 27 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,615 personnel, a tank, 27 armored combat vehicles, including two Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carriers, six field artillery guns, 48 motor vehicles and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,060 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,060 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 39 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group], a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,060 personnel, a tank, 39 armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, 57 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,265 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,265 personnel, a tank, 22 armored combat vehicles, 66 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns and 12 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 495 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 54 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and 18 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 23 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 1,439 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet, 30 American-made JDAM smart bombs and 1,439 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, 30 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 16 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 1,439 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 907 outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 60,423 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,651 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,396 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,191 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.