Revision of NATO’s military doctrine signals bloc is preparing for conflict — Russian MP

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. NATO countries appear to be preparing for a war as they move to revise their military doctrine, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense, surmised.

"As for NATO’s military doctrine, they are overhauling it <...>, [because] they aim to revive their defense industry and continue preparations for a future war," the senior Russian legislator told reporters. "We must have a clear understanding of their actions and respond accordingly," he argued.

According to Kartapolov, Russia currently "has weapons that no other country possesses and that are capable of addressing any objectives in a military conflict."