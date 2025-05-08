Xi Jinping arrives in Kremlin for talks with Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Chinese President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Kremlin for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reported.

They are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting and expanded talks involving the two countries’ delegations. According to the Kremlin press service, the heads of state will discuss "the most important issues," including the Ukraine conflict and Russia-US relations.

Xi’s visit to Russia is timed to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Chinese leader will be the chief guest at the Victory Day parade on May 9.

This is the third round of communication between the two leaders since the beginning of the year. They held a video conference meeting in January and talked over the phone in late February.