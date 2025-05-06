Russia hails high dynamic of contacts between Iran, US — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the high dynamic of contacts between Tehran and Washington, with both sides being determined to reach a mutually acceptable deal on the nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The US administration’s position was that Iran must not have any nuclear weapons. As far as it can be seen, this is what is being discussed during the Iranian-US indirect dialogue. We note the high dynamic of these contacts. It proves that both sides are determined to reach a mutually acceptable result," she said.

"On our part, we are ready to promote this process in all possible ways, and both Tehran and Washington know this," she said. "Such an agreement can be reached in case the sides demonstrate a pragmatic approach, take into account and balance their interests, and rely on international law. Any attempts to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program by any other means, including openly discriminatory approaches, let alone the use of military force, are counterproductive and only lead to the escalation of tensions."