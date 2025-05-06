Putin to meet with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on May 10

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for high-level discussions with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on May 10, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"May 10 begins with the third official visit to our country. This is a visit by Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam," he said at a press briefing.

"Since it is an official visit this time, there will be a meeting in a restricted format, followed by full-fledged Russian-Vietnamese negotiations with the participation of delegations," Ushakov stated.

He noted that Putin met with To Lam last June during his visit to Hanoi. The presidential aide pointed out that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam.

Ushakov emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing "quite successfully."

"The trade in 2024 increased by 20%, reaching almost $6 billion. Relations are progressing not only in the economy, but also in the humanitarian and tourist exchange spheres," he said.

Moreover, he continued, Moscow and Hanoi are actively interacting regarding international issues and work closely within the UN framework.

"Vietnam is a leading member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with which our country has officially established strategic partnership relations," Ushakov added.