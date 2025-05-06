Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss crucial issues in Russia-China relations over tea — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, after they wrap up formal talks on May 8, will continue communication over tea to discuss crucial issues in relations between the countries, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"There will be a speech by the leaders before the media, then an official breakfast and after this breakfast a private one-on-one conversation over tea," he told reporters.

"In recent years, this agenda item has been stipulated for all Russian-Chinese summit meetings. And you understand that during this so-called tea party, all the most important, key issues of strategic cooperation between our countries and, of course, the most delicate and sensitive issues will be discussed," he said.

Russia and China are engaged in a comprehensive strategic partnership. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are in regular contact on all major issues of bilateral relations and global affairs. The Chinese president will visit Russia from May 7 to 10.