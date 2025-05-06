Putin, Xi to discuss Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The topic of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline will be raised during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping on May 8, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"I think, naturally, all the economic issues, energy [will be discussed]," Ushakov replied to a question whether the leaders of two countries discuss the gas pipeline topic. "Certainly, it will be [discussed]," he added.

"This is a major visit and the presidents will communicate face-to-face and in the format of delegations. Then there will be the official lunch," Ushakov noted. "About 7-8 people from each side will discuss the most important strategic issues there," he added.