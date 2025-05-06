Russia successfully holds international events despite West’s animosity — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia successfully holds major international events despite animosity from a number of Western countries, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated talking to reporters.

He noted that the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany is truly turning into a major international event, which shows Russia's growing authority in the world.

"It is very important to note that, despite still hostile attitude towards Russia from a number of Western countries, we are very successfully holding major large-scale international events at our Russian venues," Ushakov said.