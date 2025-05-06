Ukraine-related terms that Putin voiced at Russian MFA were discussed with Witkoff — aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The conditions for a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry in June 2024, were discussed with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told the media at a news briefing.

"They [the conditions on Ukraine voiced by Putin at the Russian Foreign Ministry] are being discussed, naturally. We discuss [them] at various closed levels. Naturally, the topic that our president outlined last June, was discussed in detail during four conversations with US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff," Ushakov said, responding to a question from the media about the relevance of the conditions voiced by the Russian president in 2024 and their discussion during talks with the United States.

Last June, at a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, Putin described the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's obligation not to join NATO. The rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine should also be fully guaranteed. In addition, Russia considers it necessary to achieve the lifting of all Western sanctions against it and to establish Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.