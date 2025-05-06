Putin to visit China in early autumn — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in late summer – early autumn, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Our President will visit the People's Republic of China in late August – early September," he said.

"Joint participation of the leaders of the two countries in anniversary celebrations dedicated to May 9, as well as the victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II, is already becoming a good tradition. This was the case 10 years ago, and in 2015, and this will be the case this year," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"The Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, as our main guest, will also be present at other celebratory events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory," Ushakov announced.

Capitulation of militaristic Japan on September 2, 1945, ended World War II. The Japanese military had been attacking and ravaging Chinese territory since the early 1930s. Having completed the defeat of Nazi Germany and being true to its allied commitments, the USSR entered the war against Japan and liberated a significant part of Chinese territory, including destroying units of the enemy's strongest group, the Kwantung Army in Manchuria.