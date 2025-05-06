Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine, relations with US one on one — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will touch upon the Ukrainian conflict and Russian-US relations during an informal chat over tea on May 8, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told a news briefing.

"Putin and Xi will meet in private to discuss the issues they deem necessary to discuss," the Kremlin official said. "I believe that the most important issues will be considered during the conversation, including Ukraine and, if you wish, Russian-US relations."

"Everything that can be imagined," Ushakov concluded.