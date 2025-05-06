Merz's defeat will not have sobering effect on Russophobes in EU — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The defeat of Friedrich Merz, a contender for the German chancellorship, in the Bundestag vote will not alter the stance of anti-Russian politicians across Europe, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a news briefing in response to a TASS question, adding that there is no indication of a shift in this direction.

"We don't see it, we don't believe so," Peskov remarked when asked whether Merz’s loss suggests that anti-Russian politicians are struggling to garner support even within their own parties, which may potentially prompt Western leaders to reconsider their Russophobic rhetoric.

The Bundestag conducted its first round of voting on the election of Friedrich Merz as Chancellor of Germany. Out of the required 316, only 310 deputies supported him, with the process being obstructed by members of the ruling coalition. This marks the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany that the leader of the governing coalition has failed to secure victory in the initial voting round.

A second round must be held within two weeks. Unlike previous practices, candidates can now be nominated not only by the country’s president but also by a quarter of Bundestag members. To advance, a candidate must receive an absolute majority. In the third round, a simple majority suffices to elect a chancellor; however, if no candidate achieves this, the German president may no longer appoint a candidate for the top government post or call new parliamentary elections.