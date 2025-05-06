Russian anti-drone air defense systems effective, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian servicemen who repelled a Ukrainian drone attack overnight have done a great job and Russia’s air defense is performing effectively, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The Kiev regime continues its attempts to carry out strikes on peaceful civilian infrastructure targets. Thank god, an effective system of anti-drone defense and air defense is in place," the Kremlin official emphasized.

"Here our servicemen are doing a commendable job," Peskov added.

Overnight, the Russian air defense systems detected and neutralized 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the military agency, 32 drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, 22 - over the Voronezh Region, 19 - over the Moscow Region, 10 - over the Penza Region, nine - over the Kaluga Region, six - over the Belgorod Region, two each over the Lipetsk and Samara regions, and one each over the Vladimir, Kursk and Rostov regions.