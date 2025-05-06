Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region settlement injures two civilians — governor

KURSK, May 6. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Tyazhino settlement in the Kursk Region, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces launched drones to attack our civilians in Tyazhino once again. A 60-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries to her leg. A 59-year-old man has shrapnel injuries and a thermal burn. He is now in serious condition. Both were taken to a local hospital," the acting head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein added that Ukrainian troops continue to attack the region’s civilians. Only on May 5 and in the early morning hours of May 6, seven people were injured and three more were killed, he emphasized.