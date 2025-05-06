Russia enhances its national defense system amid West’s hybrid warfare — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia is placing significant emphasis on the development of its national defense system in response to the hybrid war waged against it by the West, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in his article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Today, in the context of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our great Motherland, national and public security, the defense of the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity are of critical importance," he stated. Shoigu emphasized that "the triumphant outcomes and the dramatic chapters of the Great Patriotic War remain an invaluable source of experience for making crucial military, political, and managerial decisions over many decades."

"That victory allowed for the formation of a domestic military strategy that excluded the war of annihilation, including targeting civilians. The combat skills acquired on the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War are continuously applied and refined in the military building of modern Russia," he explained.

According to Shoigu, "in order to prevent the horrors of wartime from repeating, it is urgently necessary to protect the country from various external and internal threats." "The national defense system, aimed at preventing global and regional wars and conflicts, and ensuring strategic deterrence, is entrusted with fulfilling this key task," he pointed out.