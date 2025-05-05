Kremlin to judge Merz by actions, notes unfriendly rhetoric

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia will thoroughly analyze both statements and actions of future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but Moscow has already taken note of his unfriendly remarks about the relations between Russia and Germany, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We will watch [Merz’s] actions," the Kremlin spokesman stated. "Not only his words, but primarily his deeds," he pointed out.

"We have heard some statements he has made so far," Peskov recalled. "These did not signal his desire and readiness to pursue the path of normalizing bilateral relations," Peskov noted.

Germany is in the process of forming a new cabinet following the results of early elections held in February. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, is the senior partner in the governing coalition.

Merz advocates for strengthening the authority of the German state and, in matters of foreign policy, follows a firmly anti-Russian course. In particular, the future chancellor has openly backed the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime for strikes on Russian territory.