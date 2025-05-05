Kremlin says Europe punishes those outside political mainstream — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Europe introduces restrictive measures against those political forces and persons who fail to fit into the mainstream, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"The European political landscape is full of various restrictive measures against those political forces and persons who do not fit their beliefs into the dominant mainstream," Peskov said in response to a TASS question regarding the recognition of the Alternative for Germany party as extremist.

Recently, Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution labeled the Alternative for Germany as an extremist organization, saying its ideas are not consistent with democratic freedoms. The move allows the authorities to surveil party members, using such measures as phone tapping, but doesn’t outlaw the organization, leaving the decision up to the Federal Constitutional Court. If the court bans AfD, it will be the third party to be banned in Germany after the Socialist Reich Party, which united former Nazis and was banned in 1952, and the Communist Party of Germany that was banned in 1956.