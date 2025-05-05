India to participate in Moscow V-Day celebrations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. India will be represented at the Moscow celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin said following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was noted that Victory Day is a shared commemoration. The Indian representative will take part in the celebrations in Moscow ," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Modi would not come to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations.