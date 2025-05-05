Japanese political establishment suffers from historical amnesia — Russian ambassador

TOKYO, May 5. /TASS/. The Japanese authorities’ stance on sovereignty over the southern Kuril Islands reveals that the Japanese political establishment suffers from historical amnesia and is adamantly unwilling to accept the outcomes of World War II, according to Russia’s ambassador to Japan, Nikolay Nozdrev, who spoke to TASS.

"In my opinion, such a position reflects the historical amnesia of the Japanese political establishment and its persistent refusal to accept the universally recognized results of World War II, which legally affirm that these territories belong to Russia, as enshrined in various international agreements, including the UN Charter," he said, commenting on the regular statements by Japanese officials on the matter. Nozdrev expressed confidence that this approach "stems from their reluctance to objectively confront the failures of their own militaristic past."

"Let me remind you that Tokyo has never expressed remorse for its aggression against several countries, including the USSR," the Russian diplomat added.

Nozdrev also noted that other domestic political developments in modern Japan are cause for concern. "Among ruling circles, including within the parliamentary platform, discussions – albeit slowly – continue regarding the revision of the 1947 Constitution," he explained. He further added that the current Japanese administration is pursuing "an accelerated course of military buildup, including increased government spending on defense."

"These steps are clear evidence of an intention to fundamentally change the country’s foreign policy bearings, moving away from the principles of pacifism that were established by Japan’s post-war leadership and are reflected in its current basic law," Nozdrev summarized.

Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty since the mid-20th century, with the primary obstacle being the ownership of the South Kuril Islands. After World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union; however, Japan claims sovereignty over the Iturup, Kunashir, and Shikotan islands, as well as several uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is non-negotiable, citing international agreements that affirm their belonging to Russia.

Moscow halted peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo after Japan imposed unilateral sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine.