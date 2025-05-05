Russian Emergencies Ministry staff defuses over 3,700 explosives in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Bomb technicians of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have found and neutralized over 3,700 explosives in the Kursk Region, the ministry’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, bomb technicians have surveyed more than a hectare of territory largely with the use of robotized equipment. They have defused more than 60 explosive devices. Since August, [they] have destroyed over 3,700 dangerous finds," the press office said.

The Emergencies Ministry’s mine-clearing personnel are daily surveying populated areas, agricultural lands, roads and adjacent territories, finding and defusing mines, artillery shells, grenades and unmanned aerial vehicles, it specified.

As reported earlier, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein requested Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov to assign additional forces for the mine-clearing effort in the region.