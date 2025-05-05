Ukraine fires 245 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, May 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked eight districts of the Belgorod Region with the use of munitions and 100 drones over the past 24 hours, leaving four people wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Bogun-Gorodok, Novoaleksandrovka and Striguny came under attack by nine drones. Three men were injured when a UAV struck a bus in Bogun-Gorodok. The wounded were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," he wrote, adding that two cars, a bus, a tractor, a commercial facility and the fence of a private residence were damaged in the area.

According to the governor, eight drones struck the Belgorodsky district, where a civilian was injured by the detonation of an anti-personnel landmine. A private home, a trailer for special equipment, the dome of the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and a room on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise were damaged in the attack.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was targeted with 206 munitions and 49 drones. The Graivoronsky district was hit by 23 munitions and 13 drones, though no casualties or destruction were reported there.

The Valuysky district was attacked with six munitions and six drones, resulting in damage to a power line; emergency crews promptly restored electricity. Twelve drones were launched at the Shebekinsky district, damaging a public facility and a commercial building.

In the Volokonovsky and Yakovlevsky districts, two settlements were shelled with 10 munitions and three drones; no casualties or destruction were reported in the areas.