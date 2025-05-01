Russia hopes for successful Iran-US talks — deputy foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, May 1. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the talks between United States and Tehran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program will be a success, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin has told reporters.

"I do hope for that," he said, answering to a reporter’s question. "Time goes by, and there were direct contacts between the sides. Let us hope that they will produce a result and help both sides understand what needs to be done to avoid escalation."

The third round of dialogue between the United States and Iran ended on April 26 in Muscat. Along with the high-level political talks, technical consultations of experts were held in the Omani capital to discuss the details of a potential agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. The first round was held in Oman’s capital Muscat on April 12, the second - in Rome on April 19.

The next round is scheduled to take place in Rome on May 3.