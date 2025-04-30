MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Europe is seeking to protract the conflict in Ukraine and prevent Russia and the United States from normalizing their relations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

In his words, Russia has no illusions about the Kiev government’s ability to negotiate, adding that it was the Kiev government’s "routine practice to violate the undertaken commitments."

"The sabotage of the 30-day moratorium on energy strikes and numerous violations of the Easter ceasefire are clear examples of it," he told a BRICS meeting in Brazil in a video address.

In his words, "European countries are encouraging Kiev" to act this way.

"They [European countries] have been trying to protract the conflict for as long as possible and to prevent normalization of Russian-US relations," he said.

On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to implement a ceasefire coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. According to the Kremlin, "all hostilities are to be halted during this period."

The Easter truce was declared by Putin on the eve of Easter earlier this month during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the president urged the Ukrainian side to observe the truce. Gerasimov handed down orders to all of Russia’s battlegroups in the special military operation area to halt fire. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 21 that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea.