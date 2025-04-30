Top Russian, Dominican diplomats hold productive talks

SANTO DOMINGO, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that talks with his Dominican counterpart Roberto Alvarez were very productive.

"I think that the talks that we held with my colleague, Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, were quite productive," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference in Santo Domingo.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the talks were held in a trusting atmosphere.

In mid-April, the Russian Embassy started its work in the Dominican Republic. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Alexey Seredin as ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the opening of the Russian diplomatic mission in the republic will facilitate opportunities to expand comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.