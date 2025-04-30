Europe uses terrorist groups for geostrategic purposes — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A number of European countries are increasingly using terrorist formations to achieve their geostrategic goals, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the first session of BRICS high-ranking officials in charge of security matters held in the Brazilian capital.

"Some European countries are becoming more active in using terrorist groups for their geostrategic purposes, above all, in counteracting those countries that reject domination," he said.

The official pointed out that "the terrorists receive modern weapons and cutting-edge tracking facilities, they are provided with intelligence data." That said, according to Shoigu, Ukraine serves as the most vivid example of this.