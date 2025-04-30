Russian diplomat slams EU for thuggish threats against Serbian leader

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The European Commission’s threats to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic over his plans to visit Moscow on May 9 for Victory Day are abhorrent, the way thugs would act, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Commenting on European Commision official Guillaume Mercier’s remark that the trip to Russia would complicate talks on Serbia’s accession to the EU, Zakharova said: "Are these some kind of ‘black marks’ that the West is giving out as warnings? This is what pirates used to do and how the mafia operates; this is how extortionists, criminals and terrorist cells behave."

"How illustrative it is of the European Commission to adopt gangster ways of doing things. If they treat potential members in such a boorish manner, then what will happen when the country fully bends to the will of these Euro-hooligans?" the Russian diplomat wondered.

"Has the European Commission abandoned democracy? If they respect the principle of democracy, they should also respect the outcome of a democratic popular vote rather than use the methods of dictatorship that the European Commission rejects," she added.