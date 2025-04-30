Russia, France hold no talks on resumption of economic ties — ambassador to Paris

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The French government has not yet taken any steps toward restoring full-scale economic relations with Russia, according to Moscow’s ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, who was speaking in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV. When asked about the prospects for Paris’s economic rapprochement with Moscow, Meshkov stated, "There is no talk about this now."

He emphasized that, thus far, the French leadership has not made any moves to reinstate comprehensive economic ties, a situation that has caused significant concern among French businesses. "One thing is the genuine economic need of the country, and another is political decisions," Meshkov noted. He also pointed out that French authorities frequently act against the interests of their business community, often citing political motives as the reason for such actions.