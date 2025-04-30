Ukraine fires over 210 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired 219 munitions and launched 107 drones at nine districts of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours; two people were killed and eight more wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Chapaevsky, and the villages of Kosilovo, Pochaevo and Smorodino came under a single artillery bombardment involving five shells, along with attacks by ten drones. On the Graivoron-Ilek-Penkovka section of the highway, two civilians were killed and three others injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a moving vehicle," he wrote, adding that two cars and an agricultural facility sustained damage in the district, while a brush fire occurred in the village of Smorodino.

According to the governor, 188 munitions and 27 drones hit the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, injuring two men. In the Shebekinsky district, 16 munitions and 20 drones were fired, and two men were hurt after a drone targeted a car in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Twelve drones struck the Borisovsky district, wounding a woman. A car, three private homes, an agricultural site and a social facility were affected. In the Belgorodsky district, 11 drones targeted eight settlements, damaging an apartment building, a private residence, three outbuildings, a social facility and a shuttle bus.

In the Valuysky district, ten munitions and 24 drones were launched, destroying two passenger vehicles and a gasoline truck. Emergency response teams also extinguished a brush fire in the area. In the Volokonovsky district, a private home was damaged in a drone strike on the Plotvyanka farming community, while in the village of Tishanska, a house and several outbuildings were hit following the dropping of explosive devices.

The village of Zenino in the Veydelevsky district was struck by a drone, while one UAV was suppressed over the Rakityansky district, with no casualties or destruction reported there.