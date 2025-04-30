Battlegroup West hoists Russian flag over DPR’s Novoye settlement

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The battlegroup West has hoisted Russia’s national flag over the liberated settlement of Novoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a sign of the liberation of the settlement [Novoye] from the Ukrainian formations, the Russian flags were hoisted by the servicemen of the assault units," the ministry said.

According to it, some Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and surrendered.

Meanwhile, a commander of one of the Russian assault units said that the servicemen came to the settlement from a direction unexpected for the Ukrainian troops.

"The enemy did the same as always: tried to block the direction with drones. My guys are competent, many of them have been in combat for more than the first time. They immediately determined where the enemy was watching, which areas he was constantly controlling. Accordingly, they moved to the initial [location] in twos and threes and gathered there. At the designated time of the designated day, they began to enter from the direction where the enemy did not expect," he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.