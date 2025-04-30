Putin remains committed to achieving special military operation objectives — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Attaining all the objectives of the special military operation remains a top priority, although they can also be achieved through diplomatic means, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The negotiation process is in progress. President [Vladimir] Putin’s primary goal is to achieve the objectives he set when launching the special military operation. We must safeguard our national interests. Is it preferable to reach these goals peacefully? Yes," Peskov said.

He recalled that Putin initially attempted to pursue these objectives through peaceful means before the start of the operation, but his initiatives were rejected.

"After that there was no alternative left but to address these objectives by military means, through the special military operation," Peskov emphasized, noting that the Russian side remains open to a political and diplomatic resolution.

He also noted that Ukraine must be a party to any peace settlement, rather than the United States.