MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Western politicians turn a blind eye to the fact that Nazis feel comfortable in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In Germany, according to a 2023 Forsa poll, 20% of young people cannot explain what Nazism is. This is simple sociology, but it is very dangerous, because against the background of these figures, politicians turn a blind eye when Nazis with lit torches walk around in Kiev, Lvov and so on," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

He emphasized that all this is happening now, in the world we live in, and noted the importance of preserving the truth about the Great Patriotic War and World War II.