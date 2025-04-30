Russia calls for immediate launch of talks between Israel, Palestine — MFA

THE HAGUE, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow calls for launching a negotiation process between Palestine and Israel and releasing all hostages in the conflict, Maxim Musikhin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Legal Department, said, addressing hearings on Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

According to him, Russia has consistently supported an unconditional and sustainable ceasefire, the release of all hostages and safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all detainees, as well as the launch of a peace negotiation process based on the generally recognized international legal framework that includes the two-state solution formula.

Musikhin went on to say that Russia did not agree with Israel’s position that other organizations could replace the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

"Israel and its supporting states claim that other agencies can replace UNRWA," he said. "We respectfully ask the court not to follow this line of logic," the diplomat added. He explained that "no organization possesses UNRWA’s infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank." Musikhin specified that UNRWA had dozens of clinics and food distribution centers in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as hundreds of local staff. "Without UNRWA, Gaza’s humanitarian system will collapse," he stressed.

On January 25, Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon notified the organization’s secretary general that UNRWA should cease all its activities in Israel by January 30. On January 29, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer announced at a briefing that Israel would shut down all UNRWA offices, stop contact with the organisation and ban its activities in the Jewish state within 48 hours. However, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN secretary general, said later that UNRWA continued its operation following the ban, including in the occupied territories.