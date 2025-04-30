Security architecture in Europe 'unthinkable' without Russia — ambassador

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is inextricably linked to Europe's security architecture, and cannot be excluded from it, Russian Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, stated during a podium discussion in Berlin commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazism.

"You are absolutely right, General (Erich Wade, former military adviser to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel), when you say that the security architecture in Europe without Russia or against Russia is unthinkable and impossible. This is some kind of fantasy," the diplomat stressed. At the same time, he noted that Russia's security interests "were completely ignored in the further course of European history." "And that’s a pity," the Russian ambassador stated.

Meanwhile, Wade posited that it is impossible to achieve peace in Europe without Russia's participation. "We will not achieve peace in Europe without Russia's participation. It's not going to work," Wade said.

He also backed NATO’s decision not to admit Ukraine at the alliance's summit in Bucharest in 2008. "At that time, Germany and Merkel, as well as France and ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, said, 'No, we shouldn't do this.' And, from my point of view, it was the right thing to do," Wade said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting organized by TASS with the leadership of world news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that the statements of the collective West about the readiness of Russia to attack NATO countries were nonsense.