Russia’s top diplomat arrives on his first visit to Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on his first visit to the Dominican Republic.

Lavrov’s flight landed in Santo Domingo, the capital of the North American country with a population of some 10 million in the Caribbean, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russia’s top diplomat arrived from Brazil where he attended a BRICS foreign ministers meeting.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a news briefing earlier that Lavrov is scheduled to hold meetings with his Dominican counterpart, Roberto Alvarez, and the republic’s President Luis Abinader.