Russia, US have yet to discuss nuances of Ukraine peace plan — Moscow’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. As Russia and the United States continue their dialogue on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, Moscow and Washington have yet to discuss nuances of a peace plan, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Russian-American dialogue is ongoing, and lots of nuances regarding the future contours of a peace plan have yet to be discussed," Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "Since the onset of the conflict, we have stated that we prefer diplomatic ways of attaining the objectives of our special military operation. This is why Russia is still committed to finding long-lasting solutions that would remove the root cause of the conflict and prevent it from reigniting," he explained.