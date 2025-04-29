Positions of BRICS countries on economy’s fragmentation consequences coincide

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Opinions of BRICS countries in respect of consequences of fragmentation of the global economy coincide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.

"We do not mention any names there, in the concluding document - it will be circulated, but it contains our common approaches to what is taking place in the global economy. Above all, the concluding document enshrines our common conclusion on adverse consequences of fragmentation of the global economy, the concern of weakening multilateralism, breach of rules of justice and inclusivity, which must underlie the trade system," the minister said. "On the whole, I believe, the position coincides among our colleagues, members and partner countries. It will underpin preparation of relevant documents for the [BRICS] Summit that will take place on July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro," Lavrov noted.

The World Trade Organization should remain in the center of the trade system, which needs to be adapted to current realities, he added.