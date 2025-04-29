{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All news

Russia to develop relations with US not to detriment of partners — Lavrov

Russia continues to build its relations with the United States transparently, the foreign minister emphasized

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow will develop relations with Washington, but not to the detriment of its strategic partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

According to him, it is important for the BRICS countries to understand how relations between Moscow and Washington are progressing.

"This was mentioned in many speeches and in numerous contacts I had on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting," he said.

"We will continue to build our relations with the United States transparently and, of course, in no way to the detriment of our traditional, strong ties with our strategic partners and like-minded people," he emphasized.

"Everyone sees the positive side of what is happening," he noted. "We regularly inform our partners, practically after every contact between Russian and US representatives."

According to the top Russian diplomat, various contacts with the US continue even while he is talking to journalists. "Very soon, we will see concrete evidence that Moscow and Washington’s interest in mutual. Time will show how this interest will ne materialized in concrete deeds," he added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
