Russia-US dialogue should not be taken as sensation — Russia’s top diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. The dialogue between Moscow and Washington should not be taken as a sensation since it is merely a return to normality, in which many of Russia's allies see a positive beginning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.

"Under all other circumstances a dialog is always preferable," Lavrov said. "I would caution against treating the current state of the US-Russian dialogue as something extraordinary. This is just a return to normality."

"Those who treat it as a sensation are simply held captive by the logic of [former US President Joe] Biden's administration that was cultivated throughout his years in the office, trying to portray Russia as an outcast, as a country in complete isolation, with a torn economy, and so on," he continued.

"We are now simply returning to normality. I have the feeling that most countries in the global South and East, our strategic partners, our allies, take this as a positive trend," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat said he was surprised in the way some countries react to the processes taking place in the Russian-American relations.

"Everyone treats the contacts between us and the Americans as some kind of a sensation. In fact, even during the Cold War, when the ideological confrontation was very tense, the dialogue never ceased," Lavrov continued.

He pointed to the fact that texts of current doctrinal documents, which are based on the wording from the administration of former US President Joe Biden, present Russia as "the main and immediate threat in the context of the Ukrainian conflict," and designate China as "the main opponent for the long-term perspective."

"If you are following the statements that our Chinese friends make commenting on their relations with Washington, the statements voiced by Washington in regard to China - it's a very tough exchange of statements both on the Taiwan issue, on the South China Sea issue, and on many other issues - however, at no point in time has this dialogue between Washington and Beijing been suspended," Lavrov added.

On April 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin held his fourth meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who paid a visit to Moscow. After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said their conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful."

BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov took part in the full-scale meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member states in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members of the organization.

Brazil took the helm as BRICS chair on January 1. In 2024, the bloc was headed by Russia. The keystone event of its presidency was the summit in Kazan on October 22-24, where a decision was made to expand the organization’s membership.

The first partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. On January 6, Indonesia became a full member of the alliance. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced Nigeria was becoming a BRICS partner.