West shatters international financial architecture — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. The West is crippling the international financial architecture with its own hands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.

"The Western minority is shattering the international financial and economic architecture with its own hands," the minister said.

Particular attention was paid to the need of continuing the effort of promoting the reform of international monetary and financial institutions, Lavrov said. "A review of quotas of the International Monetary Fund above all, so that this system reflects the real weight of Global South and East countries in the global economy and in international finance," the top Russian diplomat said.

"The majority of delegations stressed in this context the destructive nature of the policy of countries of the collective West, which may not be fully collective now anymore, but all the representatives of the West have the same goals, specifically, to continue living at the expense of other and use neocolonial practices for this purpose," Lavrov noted. "This comprises the unilateral illegitimate sanctions, the abuse of the role of their currencies in the international financial system and the unjustified trade protectionism, including the so-called tariff wars much spoken about recently," he added.