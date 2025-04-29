US understands inadmissibility of World War III — Russia’s top diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russia sees the US leadership's understanding of the inadmissibility of World War III, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.

"The understanding that World War III is unacceptable is also evident in many other countries that are not BRICS members, including in the statements made by the US leadership," he said.

"In particular, US Vice President JD Vance spoke about it recently, warning all those who are urging the Ukrainian regime to continue the war, who are trying to draw Europeans into this conflict by deploying in Ukraine some sort of contingents of peacekeeping, stabilization and other forces," Lavrov stated.

The minister mentioned the statement by leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council from January 2022, which reaffirmed the agreement between the Soviet Union and the US that a nuclear war can’t be won and must be prevented.

"This goal is currently very, very pressing, especially in the face of thoughtless, aggressive actions and calls that emanate from the leadership of European Union countries and London," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that exerted efforts to prevent World War III "absolutely fit with the BRICS’ stance."

"However, the strength of the BRICS [member states] alone is not enough to turn it into reality," the minister said.

Lavrov stressed in regard to this issue that "it is very important to fix the countries of the nuclear five" on positions in the spirit of the UN statements recognizing the need to prevent a global nuclear conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the full-scale meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member states in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29.

BRICS

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members of the organization.

Brazil took the helm as BRICS chair on January 1. In 2024, the bloc was headed by Russia. The keystone event of its presidency was the summit in Kazan on October 22-24, where a decision was made to expand the organization’s membership.

The first partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. On January 6, Indonesia became a full member of the alliance. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced Nigeria was becoming a BRICS partner.