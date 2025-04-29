Russia supports BRICS partners’ striving for full-fledged membership

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russian supports BRICS partner countries’ desire to become the association’s full-fledged members but it is too early to talk about another wave of expansion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We know that many of them want to be full-fledged members of BRICS. We support such strivings. However, we understand that following last year’s massive expansion and the admission of Indonesia from January 1, 2025, we need some time to adapt to one another, to elaborate algorithms of cooperation within this new format," he told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, work in the new format is proceeding quite smoothly. "But I would say that this is an exaggeration to expect that expansion waves will follow one after another. At the same time, the expansion process is objective. I believe that in some time prerequisites and conditions will ripe for us in BRICS to think who is next," Ryabkov added.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of partner countries on January 1, 2025, and Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries on January 17.

Brazil took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2025.